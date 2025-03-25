Katy Perry sets record straight amid conspiracy theory about JonBenét Ramsey

Katy Perry reveals whether there’s truth in claim that she’s JonBenét Ramsey

Katy Perry has been involved in the most bizarre conspiracy theories.

Previously, the E.T. singer was claimed to have been replaced by a robot following her viral Las Vegas eye-glitch.

In a recent turn of events the celebrity is said to be not Katy Perry, but someone else.

Russell Brand’s ex is theorized to be none other than JonBenét Ramsey whose death had been faked by her parents only for her to be launched later as the rockstar.

A social media user put up an AI-generated video on Instagram that showed the little beauty morphing into the proclaimed “Queen of Pop”.

The 40-year-old, however, cleared the air and refuted any such claims.

In fact, Orlando Bloom’s current partner quipped writing under the post, “wait am i.”

The conspiracy theorists evidenced their claims with the uncanny resemblance between the shape of eyebrows, jaw and the bridge of her nose of the child beauty queen and the Wide Awake hitmaker.

For the unversed, in 1996 the JonBenét was reported missing. Hours after complaint, the deceased 6-year-old was found ‘beaten and strangled’ in the basement of her parents Patsy and John Ramsey’s Boulder, Colorado home.

The murder of the child has still remained unsolved and has inspired multiple documentaries.