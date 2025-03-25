Nathan Lane reveals what he ‘thinks’ cost him role in ‘Space Jam’

Nathan Lane on losing 'Space Jam' role because of stereotype

Nathan Lane, the beloved Tony and Emmy-winning star of The Producers, The Lion King, and The Birdcage, recently opened up about the roles that got away—and the frustrating reasons behind them.

In a candid chat with Vanity Fair, Lane was asked if homophobia had ever limited his career opportunities.

While he admitted he couldn’t say for certain, he did have at least one example that made him suspicious.

“I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, but I can’t help but think that it played a part,” he shared.

“I was told it did impact a movie that I didn’t really care about: Space Jam. I was up for the part that the guy from Seinfeld wound up playing.”

That Seinfeld actor was Wayne Knight, who ultimately landed the role of Michael Jordan’s eager assistant in the 1996 Warner Bros. hit.

As for why Lane missed out on the part? He recalled hearing that Space Jam director Joe Pytka had concerns after seeing him host the Tony Awards.

“Apparently the director saw me hosting the Tony Awards and thought that suggested I was too gay to play the part. So thank God, I didn’t have to do Space Jam.” Lane added with a laugh, before noting, “But I don’t know. I’ll never know what people say. Homophobia is alive and well still.”

That same year, Lane starred alongside Robin Williams in the smash hit The Birdcage, a film that showcased his incredible comedic chops and won him widespread acclaim.

Naturally, he expected it to open even more doors in Hollywood.

“I thought perhaps because of the success of that, it’d lead to other films, but then it didn’t. It really didn’t,” he admitted.