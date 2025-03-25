Jaime King ‘disappointed’ by landlord harsh action amid divorce

Jaime King on landlord's lawsuit

Jaime King is setting the record straight after being sued by her former landlord.

The actress, 45, addressed the situation in a statement, making it clear that the dispute has been handled.

"The situation with my landlord was resolved privately," King told Us Weekly on March 24.

"It’s disappointing — but not surprising — to see someone try to exploit this moment for attention. I am currently focused on what matters most: my children."

Court documents revealed that King was sued by her landlord, Sheila Irani, in January, leading to her reportedly being forced out of her Los Angeles rental home.

The Hart of Dixie alum had initially signed the lease in April 2023, agreeing to pay $10,145 per month in rent. However, Irani claimed King had fallen behind on payments, owing approximately $42,580 and had “not paid [her landlord] any money, whatsoever” since January.

The situation escalated when Irani allegedly locked King out of the property, accusing her of “maliciously” staying on the premises as an unlawful detainer.

King’s legal team, however, firmly denied these claims in an amended court motion, offering a different perspective on the matter.

"[Irani] claims that [King] remains on the property maliciously," the legal documents stated. "This is false. [King] has attempted to raise the funds for the back due rent but claims unavoidable hardship due to the L.A. wildfires and distracted by active litigation."

King’s attorneys further explained that the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles had directly impacted her, forcing her to evacuate her home in Nichols Canyon. They also cited her ongoing custody battle as another significant challenge, arguing that eviction could negatively affect her case.

"[The custody battle] has been extremely stressful and distracting from her work, which [Irani] is fully aware of in that an eviction would be detrimental to [King’s] custody matter," the legal team stated.

Earlier in March, reports confirmed that King’s ex-husband, Kyle Newman, had been granted sole physical custody of their two sons, James, 11, and Leo, 9. The ruling reportedly came after King allegedly failed to complete a six-month drug and alcohol rehabilitation program and a 26-week parenting course.

Despite all the legal drama, King and Irani ultimately reached a settlement.

The actress agreed to turn over the keys, waive her security deposit, and vacate the rental property by the agreed-upon deadline.