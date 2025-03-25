Meghan Markle's latest move threatens to reignite royal family tensions

Meghan Markle launches a new website as part of her As Ever brand

Meghan Markle’s latest business move is sure to ruffle royal feathers.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, has launched an online shop featuring handpicked luxury fashion items, including a £1,068 "Windsor" gown and £600 Saint Laurent sandals.

Royal protocol has long restricted working royals from commercial endorsements, a key factor in Meghan and Prince Harry’s decision to step back in 2020.

Now, with Meghan’s growing business empire under her lifestyle brand As Ever, her latest venture appears to blur the lines between personal branding and royal connections.

Unveiling the collection to her 2.6 million Instagram followers, Meghan showcased pieces from brands like Heidi Merrick, Reformation, and Saint Laurent.

"Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week," she captioned a video of the storefront.

The shop features high-end basics in neutral tones, including a £600 pair of Saint Laurent sandals and a nearly £400 Maya Brenner necklace called The Happiness Retreat.

Demand was so high that some third-party retailers crashed as fans scrambled to purchase items, proving that the "Meghan effect" is still alive and well.