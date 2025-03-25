King Charles, Queen Camilla’s unusual marriage 'agreement' revealed

The royal couple got married in 2005

King Charles and Queen Camilla may share a life, but they don’t always share a home.

According to former royal gardener Jack Stooks, the couple agreed on "separate" living arrangements long before their 2005 wedding.

Camilla, 76, kept her private Wiltshire residence while Charles, 75, continued splitting time between royal estates.

"Before Charles and Camilla got married, they agreed Camilla would keep her home," Stooks told JeffBet. "The separate space was important for them both and their families."

Their independence, he explained, is key to their successful marriage.

"Charles enjoys time alone and has a very strong work ethic. He’s been known to work at his desk into the early hours," Stooks said.

Meanwhile, Camilla has an active social life and remains close to her family. "They’re both independent people and don’t mind time apart. The fact they don’t live in each other’s pockets is one of the many reasons their marriage works."

Even their household staff operate separately. "Camilla has garden staff at her home, while Charles has a team at all of his residences," Stooks noted.

Still, when together, the King and Queen love hosting friends at their various homes. "It’s a setup that works for them both, so why rock the boat?" Stooks added.