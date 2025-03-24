Jason Momoa's latest blunder 'scares' DC CEO James Gunn

James Gunn reacts to Jason Momoa's careless move

Game of Thrones famed Jason Momoa almost made a mistake that he might have regretted later.

Momoa has been officially taken on board to play DC villain ‘Lobo’ in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The makers have not yet unveiled any specific details about the character, neither they have shared the first look of the much-awaited antagonist.

However, Jason was about to make that blunder. At present, the 45-year-old actor is busy promoting his new movie, Minecraft.

In a promotional interview of the film with Cinemablend, the Fast X star was close enough to leaking the first look of 'Lobo' himself. He even picked up his phone with an aim to share a glimpse.

Just then his publicist standing behind the cameras stopped him from doing it.

The move was a bit scary yet funny for DC CEO James Gunn, who has also now reacted over Momoa’s carelessness.

The publication that took the Aquaman star’s interview shared the small clip on their Instagram Threads mentioning that the actor tried to show a photo of him as 'Lobo', but his PR says, ‘the look is worth the wait.’

Gunn, humorously responded under the post, thanking the PR team for stopping him.

“I just want to profoundly thank Jason’s publicist”, wrote the Superman director.

The forthcoming Supergirl movie is going to feature Milly Alcock along with Matthias Schoenaerts and Emily Beecham.