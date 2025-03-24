TV Bafta confirms new host as Hollywood royalty steps in

TV Bafta Awards are making a big change, as the hosting team hosts is being replaced afterb nearly two years, leaving people stunned with their recent announcement.

According to them, a “brilliant” Hollywood legend Alan Cumming will now take the stage to host Bafta Television Awards, with fresh energy and more charm than ever.

Alan, who also hosts Traitors US, is set to take over from comedy duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan after just two years of hosting the iconic event.

Rob and Romesh hosted last year’s event, but this time, the Hollywood legend, who is known for roles in GoldenEye, Eyes Wide Shut, Spy Kids and more, will be taking the stage on May 11.

The executive director of awards and content Emma Baehr, shared: “We’re delighted that Alan Cumming will be hosting this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P and O Cruises.”

“He will definitely bring a playful sense of mischief and fun to the ceremony, so audiences should expect the unexpected at Britain’s biggest celebration of TV on Sunday 11 May,” she added.

The executive director went on saying, “The sheer quality, innovation, and breadth of talent in British television in front of and behind the camera is second to none, and we look forward to honouring and celebrating these talented people at our upcoming awards ceremonies.”

However, the TV Bafta nominations are set to be announced on Thursday.