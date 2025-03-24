Jessica Simpson looks back in time when she first broke out as singer

Jessica Simpson has recently shared her thoughts about pop music in the early 2000s.

The singer-songwriter revealed she started her career at a time when rival singers Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were big names in the music industry.

“I was never gonna win, because I had someone like Britney and Christina ahead of me, who were selling so many more records,” said the 44-year-old in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Jessica told the outlet, “I didn’t want to dance; I didn’t want to wear a head mic.”

However, the Irresistible singer agreed “to do it,” mainly because of Sony.

“I didn’t want to let them down, and I felt like I was constantly letting people down. Even myself, probably because I wasn’t singing words I wrote,” explained the songstress.

Jessica shared that it was her manager at the time who asked her to start writing her own songs.

Therefore in 2020, the singer finally made a 12+ hour playlist of her favourite music on Spotify and included songs from Brandi Carlile and Patty Griffin, as well as the Alabama Shakes and Rosetta Stone.

Jessica eventually realised she could make music that sounded like what she actually wanted to listen instead of what she was being told to produce.

Later, the singer moved to Nashville and began writing as well as recording.

Jessica then worked with JD McPherson, who was fresh off touring with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

The duo then produced Nashville Canyon, which was recorded at home in the city with live musicians.

“I’d only worn headphones and had a track in my ear… I’d never got to feel the unearthing of a song and breaking it down,” added the singer.