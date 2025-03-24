Are Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal in love?

Jennifer Aniston sparks dating rumours with Pedro Pascal after ex Justin Theroux's wedding

Jennifer Aniston, who was once married to Brad Pitt, has once again sparked dating rumours with another great name of Hollywood.

After parting ways with Brad in 2005, Jennifer tied the knot with Justin Theroux in 2015. Her second marriage also ended in 2018.

But after her split with Justin, the Friends star did not date anyone for a longtime.

The 56-year-old has now ignited rumours about her dating an A-list actor in showbiz.

The Murder Mystery actress was recently spotted grabbing a scrumptious dinner with the Chilean American actor, Pedro Pascal.

Some pictures of the duo are circulating on social media leaving the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood after having a three-hour long dinner.

The two were snapped waiting for the valet before heading to their own ways.

The Gladiator II star was seen wearing a leather jacket along with blue denim jeans and suede boots.

Meanwhile, Aniston could be seen wearing white t-shirt with a black west paired with a dark blue jean.

The news comes after Jen’s ex Theroux tied the knot with his 30-year-old girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom.