Ellen Pompeo reflects on being a working mom in entertainment industry

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has recently opened up about the challenges of being a working mother in the entertainment industry.

During an appearance on latest episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress noted she’s “not a 100% at work when I have children. I am absolutely not”.

The Art Heist actress believed that no mother could give 100% to their job when they had children at home.

Dishing out the reason, Ellen revealed that a “part of you is somewhere else… You split into different pieces. You are no longer just you”.

So, the Catch Me If You Can actress shared that being a working mother “makes you more soulful, richer, funnier and more empathetic”.

“It gives you this range of emotions that you cannot even imagine having without your child,” explained the 55-year-old.

While discussing the pros of being a working mother, Ellen mentioned, “You will just be a better version of yourself.”

“And it won’t matter if you cannot give 100% to your work because as women we evolve and motherhood makes you better,” stated the Law & Order star.

Ellen added, “You morph into a person part of your being as a mother.”

Interestingly, the actress also shared she won’t let her youngest daughter watch her long-running medical drama because of its racy scenes.

Meanwhile, Ellen can be seen in new TV show, Good American Family.