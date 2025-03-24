Ellen Pompeo reflects on being a working mom in entertainment industry

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has recently opened up about the challenges of being a working mother in the entertainment industry.
During an appearance on latest episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress noted she’s “not a 100% at work when I have children. I am absolutely not”.
The Art Heist actress believed that no mother could give 100% to their job when they had children at home.
Dishing out the reason, Ellen revealed that a “part of you is somewhere else… You split into different pieces. You are no longer just you”.
So, the Catch Me If You Can actress shared that being a working mother “makes you more soulful, richer, funnier and more empathetic”.
“It gives you this range of emotions that you cannot even imagine having without your child,” explained the 55-year-old.
While discussing the pros of being a working mother, Ellen mentioned, “You will just be a better version of yourself.”
“And it won’t matter if you cannot give 100% to your work because as women we evolve and motherhood makes you better,” stated the Law & Order star.
Ellen added, “You morph into a person part of your being as a mother.”
Interestingly, the actress also shared she won’t let her youngest daughter watch her long-running medical drama because of its racy scenes.
Meanwhile, Ellen can be seen in new TV show, Good American Family.
'The Studio' is set to premiere on March 26
Princess Diana's nieces get candid about family bond in new interview
Kendra Wilkinson looks back on Marriage with former NFL player Hank Baskett
Stephen Collins’ accuser opens up about hearing shocking confession
Miley Cyrus unveils 'unapologetic' new album cover: See photos
Playboi Carti fires back at Kanye West after collaboration drama