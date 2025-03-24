Meghan Markle releases exciting video of Archie, Lilibet captured by Harry

Meghan Markle delighted fans by giving a glimpse into her special beach date with her husband Prince Harry and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a captivating video on her official Instagram account, featuring birds flying over the sea as the Sussexes enjoyed the beautiful view.

In the background of the short video clip, King Charles' grandkids can be heard joyfully raising their voices in excitement as so many birds pass above the sea.

Meghan wrote, "Flying into the week with family. Thanks to my H for capturing this!"

Harry and Meghan reside with their kids in Montecito after stepping down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

The former Suits actress, who marked her return to social media in January 2025, now often shares rare glimpses of Archie and Lilibet after revealing concerns about their privacy on various platforms.

The Duchess is making it to the headlines as well following the release of her much-awaited Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan and lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Earlier, in a conversation with People Magazine, Meghan opened up about the joys of motherhood and how it inspires her to follow her passion.

The mother-of-two said, "When your children get to a certain age — when you’re not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again — it’s super joyful."

She added, "As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again — in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn’t put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older — is a wonderful feeling."