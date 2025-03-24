Sydney Sweeney spotted on African safari with girls amid ‘rocky’ relationship rumours

Sydney Sweeney on African safari

Sydney Sweeney is embracing the wild side—literally!

The Euphoria star recently took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos and videos from an African safari, giving fans a glimpse into her adventure-filled getaway.

However, one detail didn’t go unnoticed—her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, was nowhere to be seen, fueling ongoing speculation about the state of their relationship.

Dressed in stylish Miu Miu safari gear and exuding effortless vacation vibes, Sweeney looked completely at ease as she explored the breathtaking landscapes.

Her Instagram caption summed up the experience perfectly, "This was wild."

From capturing mesmerizing golden-hour moments to flipping her hair in the breeze during a car ride, she seemed to be soaking in every second of the trip.

And of course, no safari would be complete without a few animal encounters—her snapshots featured zebras, elephants, giraffes, and even a leopard.

The actress also shared a clip of her and her four close friends enjoying what appeared to be a scenic picnic in the wilderness.

There were plenty of smiles, laughter, and affectionate moments between Sweeney and her gal pals, but Davino was noticeably absent from the trip—and from her Instagram altogether.

The timing of her solo adventure is especially intriguing, considering that she recently removed a photo of him from her social media, further adding to the breakup speculation.

Reports have suggested that Sweeney and Davino, who got engaged in 2022 after four years of dating, have postponed their wedding, originally set for May, after the relationship was kind of set "on the rocks", as per The Daily Mail.

While sources initially cited busy schedules as the reason for the delay, rumours of trouble in paradise have only intensified.

Adding fuel to the fire, Sweeney was recently staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel with friends, and Davino had reportedly not been spotted visiting her for nearly a month.

Despite past speculation about Sweeney’s relationship with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell—rumors that were quickly shut down—she and Davino had appeared to remain solid.

However, her latest vacation snaps tell a different story, with one small but significant detail catching fans' attention, her engagement ring was nowhere to be seen.

Of course, Sweeney has always been private about her personal life, so whether this trip was just a fun getaway with friends or a sign of something more remains to be seen.

For now, she seems to be embracing adventure, soaking in nature, and enjoying some much-needed girl time—no fiancé required.