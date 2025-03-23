Millie Bobby Brown expresses interest in working with THIS Oscar nominated star

Millie Bobby Brown names her dream actors she wants to collaborate with

Millie Bobby Brown has her own wishlist of actors she wants to work with.

Brown has starred in some very popular projects namely Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel, Modern Family and many more.

The 21-year-old has finally unveiled the names of the actors she would love to collaborate with.

In the interview with Call Her Daddy podcast, Millie opened that she wishes to work with three-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie in a project.

“I would just love to work with her. She's a pro”, said the Godzilla actress.

The British actress says that she feels inspired by Margot because of the way she leads her movies.

Two Primetime Emmy Awards nominee said, "When I watch her, I feel inspired, cause I feel like she leads her movies with drive, with this sense of feeling like a b*****.”

“She works alongside men but I can't keep my eyes off of her. That's huge. I'd love to work with her."

Another name which is on Brown's dream list is of Meryl Streep. She even recalled 'blacking out' on her first encounter with the legend at a very young age.

However, Millie has not yet met Margot, but she dreams to see her and work with her as soon as possible.