Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillipe share unseen old snaps with mom

Ava Phillipe celebrates mom Reese Witherspoon’s big day with throwback photos

Reese Witherspoon marked her 49th birthday and her daughter, Ava Phillipe, had an extra special birthday wish.

The 25-year-old, who looks like a doppelganger of mom, shared a couple of old never-before-seen photos of her mom on her Instagram Stories, on Saturday, March 22nd.

"Happy happy birthday to this phenomenal woman I am lucky to call my Mama. Love you so much," Ava wrote along with a picture of Reese hugging her baby daughter.

In a subsequent post, Ava shared a black-and-white picture of the Little Fires Everywhere star holding a drink against the sea, set to Stevie Wonder's classic song, Isn't She Lovely, playing in the background.

The Legally Blonde star shares two kids, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She is also a mom to Tennessee Toth, her son whom she shares with ex Jim Troth.

Reese received many wishes from her famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington and Jennifer Garner.

Sharing a montage of Jennifer and Reese, the Friends star wrote, "Happy birthday to my sister / co-anchor / source of Vitamin D. I love you!!!!"

Meanwhile Kerry shared a picture of herself and the birthday girl as she wrote, “QUEEN. You're a powerhouse and a beautiful, brilliant friend. I don't know what l'd do without. Love you soooooo much."

Jennifer Garner also wrote a heartwarming message over a picture of herself and Reese calling her, her "favorite, most supportive, boss lady friend."

Reese wrapped up the day with an Instagram post where she thanked her loved ones for the wishes.

"Thank you for all the wonderful birthday wishes!," she wrote with a photo of herself smiling.