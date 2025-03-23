Nina Dobrev reflects on recovery a year after horrible bike accident

Nina Dobrev reflects on recovery phase a year after horrible bike accident

Nina Dobrev has recently expressed her fear of riding a bicycle nearly a year after her dirt bike accident.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the Vampire Diaries alum gave an update on her recovery after she was hospitalised in May 2024 following her terrible accident.

“I’m definitely getting there,” said the 37-year-old.

Nina told the outlet, “I’m about 10 months into recovery. I’d say typically for someone to be a hundred percent after this kind of a procedure takes about a year.”

“So, I’m a few months away from being in the clear and being allowed to do things like snowboarding again. Right in time for summer,” explained The Out-laws actor.

Nina shared, “I’m just anxious to just feel fully normal and not feel like there’s a mental fear.”

“There’s a little bit of trepidation trying things again,” continued the Reunion actress.

Nina pointed out, “I haven’t been on a bicycle since the accident. The accident happened on a dirt bike.”

But Nina added, “I haven’t even been able to get on a bicycle since. Which I wouldn’t want to tackle soon.”

Meanwhile, Nina was proposed by her longtime beau, Shaun White in October 2024 and the couple also decided to get married soon.

The actress and Shaun were spotted at the Moncler fashion show the French Alps last week.