King Charles, Queen Camilla bring joy to Banbridge on final day of Northern Ireland visit

Queen Camilla and King Charles were in high spirits as they embarked on their third day of engagements in Northern Ireland on Friday, visiting the charming town of Banbridge in County Down.

The royal couple's visit marked their final official engagement in Northern Ireland during their trip.

At the historic Old Town Hall, the King met with local business representatives, including individuals from the creative industries, such as those involved in the nearby Game of Thrones studio tour.

He also spoke with staff from the Southern Regional College and Total Hockey. The venue houses a recently opened Community Advice Centre, which provides free, confidential information and advice to local residents.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla visited the Banbridge Library, a vital community resource since its opening in 1979.

She joined children for a delightful reading session of "Peanut Gets His Sparkle Back" by local author Kate Russell. The Queen, a known lover of reading, participated in a 'Love your Library' day, chatting with young people about their favourite books.

Camilla also took part in a 'Craft and Chatter Group', discussing how such activities help tackle loneliness. The Queen emphasized the importance of community resources like the library in bringing people together and providing a sense of connection.

To conclude her visit, Camilla cut a delicious cake from a local bakery, surrounded by the children and library staff. The Queen looked sophisticated in a stunning sapphire blue dress, styled with her signature platinum blonde hair and black suede boots.

King Charles, meanwhile, was dapper in a charcoal grey suit with a pink handkerchief, later topped with a brown coat. The royal couple enjoyed a walkabout amid crowds of well-wishers waving Union Jacks.

They heard from a local historian about 'The Cut', Banbridge's famous underpass built in 1834, officially named 'Downshire Bridge'.

It's been a busy week for the royal couple, who arrived in Northern Ireland on Wednesday. On Thursday, they visited Belfast, where they enjoyed the spring sunshine and sampled some whiskey at a local pub.

Throughout their visit, the royals have been warmly received by the people of Northern Ireland, and their engagement in Banbridge was no exception.