Jonathan Majors exposes Meagan Good's career crisis

Jonathan Majors recently opened up about his wife Meagan Good, saying that she has been unfairly dragged through the mud just for being with him, as he called out the harsh judgment they’ve both faced.

Jonathan married actress Meagan but he feels she’s been unfairly affected by his legal issues. Howeverm he believes that her career has taken a hit, with missed job offers and endorsements, all because of his past troubles, including his December 2023 conviction for assault and harassment.

He shared with The Breakfast Club: "I told her from the jump, this ‘gon be crazy. This ‘gon be wild. We’re in a relationship, now we’re in a marriage, I’ll keep it straight. We have moments of like, ‘Hey babe, it’s cool. I love you more than I can imagine, but this ship’s going down.'"

The actor joked, comparing himself to Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack Dawson from Titanic, saying, "I’m Jack. You let go of me and you go get it."

"That was a big thing and she took so many hits because of it. I don’t think she minds me saying, they weren’t announcing it, but she lost endorsements, we got uninvited to stuff. She got uninvited to stuff because she had shown just how down she was and they knew if Meg was coming, Jay’s coming. She took an incredible hit."

Meanwhile, Jonathan shocked everyone by revealing that he and Meagan had quietly tied the knot.