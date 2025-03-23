Justin Bieber releases emotional statement amid health concerns

Justin Bieber opens up about personal growth journey

Justin Bieber, who has sparked concerns about his health recently, shared a heartfelt message through social media.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday, March 22nd, and wrote a candid message in the caption.

"I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh," the Baby hitmaker wrote.

Along with the self-reflective note, Bieber shared a series of pictures, including a zoomed in selfie of himself, hiding his face partially with a hood, a throwback image of himself as a child and a glimpse of his son, baby Jack Blues Bieber.

The baby appeared to be laying on a blanket as a movie was playing on the projector.

The Sorry singer’s recent post comes after he posted a religious message about “forgiveness” a day before.

Bieber has shared multiple cryptic messages recently, including the one where he wrote about feeling “unworthy.”

"People told me my whole life 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, Damn if only they knew my thoughts," he wrote on March 13th.