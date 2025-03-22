Zendaya makes powerful statement after half-sister's serious accusations

Zendaya did not use words to respond to her half-sister Latonja Coleman’s serious accusations; instead, her latest achievement did the job.

Tom Holland’s fiance has added another feather to her cap by becoming the highest-paid Black actress in television history, earning $1 million per episode for the upcoming season of Euphoria.

In addition to several social media posts, Mirror.uk confirmed that the Dune star has got the title previously boasted by Kerry Washington.

From her role in Shonda Rhimes’ long-running series Scandal, Washington reportedly charged $800,000, per episode.

She went on to break her record a few years later, earning an estimated $1 million per episode for acting and producing the Hulu series Little Fire Everywhere.

It is pertinent to note that Zendaya’s renegotiated contract not only places her among the highest-paid actresses of colour but also reflects her dual role as both executive producer of the HBO Max drama series and starring in the leading role as Rue Bennet.

The Spider-Man actress’ latest milestone came after her half-sister opened up about their estranged relationship and fears that she’ll be excluded from the actor’s upcoming wedding.

In her interviews with The U.S. Sun and San Francisco Chronicle, Coleman, 51, revealed that she has only seen Zendaya twice in the past seven years.

As the daughter of Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and his high school sweetheart Michelle Mackintosh, she believes her father favoured the five children from his second wife.

She revealed that she tried to contact Zendaya after being diagnosed with cancer but was blocked by family members in the wake of their long-standing rift.

Commenting on Zendaya’s relationship with Holland, Coleman says it is "odd" due to their differences in height but emphasises that they are meant for each other.