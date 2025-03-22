Inside Josh Peck emotional reunion with 'Drake & Josh' co-star Drake Bell

Josh Peck had an emotional reunion with his Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell.

The two publicly appeared together for the first time after Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV documentary, released in 2024.

In a sneak peek of Peck’s DearMedia podcast upcoming episode, titled Good Guys, the former longtime co-stars looked back fondly on their memories of growing up together as child stars on Nickelodeon and what happened afterwards.

The podcast preview shows the pair, who starred on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007, discussing what was released during Quiet on Set.

In the Investigation Discovery four-part docuseries, which shares alleged behind-the-scenes horrors from actors and writers on '90s and 2000s teen shows, Bell spoke for the first time about being sexually assaulted as a teenager by his dialogue coach, Brian Peck, which has no relation to Josh.

During the episode, Josh said he never wanted to ruin the show for the fans because of its behind-the-scenes realities. In addition, the former longtime co-stars reminisced about the two-decade-old show, Bell being unaware of what his co-star went through or whether they had been in touch with Amanda Bynes since the documentary.

In one scene in the trailer, Bell can be seen crying. He previously opened up about working with Josh and said he would love to revisit their characters.