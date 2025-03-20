Kendall Jenner throws shade at Khloé Kardashian as Lamar Odom returns

Kendall Jenner reacts to Khloe Kardashian's 'cold' reunion with Lamar Odom

Kendall Jenner is reacting to Khloe Kardashian’s ‘cold’ reunion with Lamar Odom during her first reunion with the basketball player following their 2016 divorce.

The 818 Tequila founder shared her honest thoughts on how her sister Khloe treated Lamar Odom during their reunion, suggesting that she could have been “a bit gentler.”

She couldn’t contain her doubts within as she told Kylie Jenner on March 20 episode of The Kardashians, noting, "It was interesting how cold she can be. It made me sad. I cried watching it."

Although the supermodel sympathized with the Good American founder, who appeared 'tense' during her sit-down with her ex for the first time in nine years on the reality show's season six premiere.

She further went on to add, "I've never been through what Khloe's been through, and she's been through a lot. But for her sake, I felt there was a level of forgiveness that was lacking."

In addition, Kendall also hoped her sister could ‘find compassion’ for her exes in the future, having reacted similarly to both Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom’s cases.