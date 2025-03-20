Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend disclosed as Benny Blanco’s ex

Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend revealed: ‘different from anybody else’

Pete Davidson is ready to start a new chapter in his life with new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, who is “different from anybody else he’s ever dated.”

The 31-year-old actor and comedian is dating model Elsie Hewitt who was previously linked with Benny Blanco, Ryan Phillippe, and Jason Sudeikis.

According to Page Six, the model and Blanco met at the set of his Graduation music video in 2019, and split a year later.

Hewitt then moved on with the Ted Lasso star in 2024 but she is now dating the Saturday Night Alum.

Davidson reportedly finds her different from anybody else he has dated, since she is his first non-celebrity girlfriend.

While Hewitt is very popular on social media, she is not associated with mainstream Hollywood.

Davidson’s girlfriend is a food influencer who did some acting projects like Teenage Badass, ad Dave, alongside modeling.

Earlier this week, a source told the outlet that Davidson’s new girlfriend “respects Pete and his desire for privacy,” adding, “Although things are new for Pete, he really likes this woman.”

The actor’s mom, Amy Waters Davidson, and sister, Casey Davidson, also “approve of this relationship and love seeing Pete so happy,” according to the inside source.

The King of Staten Island actor has previously been involved with Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Chase Sui Wonders. Most recently he dated Madelyn Cline, who he broke up with last summer.