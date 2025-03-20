Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Baena's shock split ended in heartbreak and tragedy

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena had parted ways before tragic death: Report

White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena met a tragic end that shook the industry and left a gaping hole in his fans’ hearts.

The film director was found dead in his Los Angeles residence January 3, as per records from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office.

Around two and a half months later, comes a new revelation that has caused the media buzz.

A new report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner revealed that the Plaza and Baena had separated four months before his passing.

The report stated, “Jeffrey Baena was separated from his wife [redacted] since September 2024 when she moved to New York.”

Moreover, the report also shared that the concerned officials had approached Plaza on Jan 3, and she had ‘confirmed’ that the two had separated.

For the unversed, the couple had secretly tied the knot in 2020.

The marriage was announced in May 2021 when the Emily The Criminal star referred to the filmmaker as her ‘darling husband’ in a congratulatory Instagram post.

The screenwriter and the Legion actress had no children together.