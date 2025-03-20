Cate Blanchett calls for award shows to be private rather than televised

Cate Blanchett criticizes ‘treacherous’ lip readers and urges them to find a better skill

Cate Blanchett gave her opinion on how award shows should be conducted.

In the latest episode of the Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast, the Cinderella star urged Hollywood to go back in time when award shows were not for general public.

"I mean, I say, I know it’s blasphemy, go back to the day when it wasn’t televised. Bring that back and just have a great party where people can just let go," said the Tár actress.

The statement came after she and the hosts discussed the all-consuming presence of cell phones and social media in today’s world, as the Blanchett reflected, "There’s so few spaces that you can go now, where you are private. That’s what I loved about the late ’80s, going to all of the dance parties in Sydney for Mardi Gras."

Recalling the precious moments, she added, "People were just there. They were so present, you know, they were just together, collectively, having a great time. It was non-aggressive. No one was being recorded. No one cared what anyone did."

The trio then discussed the new addition of a group on social media, lip readers, dedicated to reading celebrities’ lips during their private conversations at the shows.

On learning about them, Blanchett agreed with Yang that the practice was "treacherous" and asked those people to find better skills than this one.

"That’s really, what? I mean, do something. Learn Ikebana or something, like a skill that’s actually beautiful," said the two-time Oscar winner.

Further discussing on the prospect of award ceremonies being private, she continued, "I mean, the fashion is great, and all of that stuff. We’ll find out in the end who won or who didn’t win. But it would be so nice that that happened behind closed doors. Absolutely a very different evening."

Cate Blanchett’s recent hit film, Black Bag is playing in theatres since March 14.