Selena Gomez makes surprise appearance at Spring Breakers screening

Selena Gomez has recently made surprise appearance with fiancé Benny Blanco at Spring Breakers screening on March 19.

The Only Murders in the Building actress sent her fans in shock as she attended the screening with Benny at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City to celebrate IMAX screening of 2013 movie, Spring Breakers.

“Did you guys enjoy one of my favourite movies ever?” she asked the viewers.

Selena thanked her fans, saying “This movie means the world to me. And just that you guys are here, it's so special.”

“I'm so grateful for you guys, and I hope you enjoy everything we put together,” said the Emilia Perez star.

Later, Benny announced “something special” at the theatre, as he revealed he’s going to “play a song Bluest Flame that hasn’t been heard yet”.

“We're actually going to give it to you a day early on a USB when you leave, and our label is probably going to shoot us, but thanks guys,” added the music producer.

It is pertinent to note that the song came from Selena and Benny’s upcoming album, I Said I Love You First.

Meanwhile, the songstress announced the album in February with an Instagram post that read, "I always trick you guys… my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend [Benny Blanco] is out on 3/21... We can't wait to share this special project with you soon!”