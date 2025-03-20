Queen Camilla praises domestic survivors during Northern Ireland visit

Queen Camilla praised the strength and resilience of domestic abuse survivors as she visited the Atlas Women's Center in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

The centre, which has been supporting women through adult education, personal development, and creative programs for 14 years, welcomed the Queen for a special tour today.

Camilla looked stunning as she was dressed in an elegant green coat dress. She admired the watercolour paintings created by women at the centre. Reflecting on her own passion for painting, she smiled and said, ' I used to paint quite a lot, but sadly I do not get time these days.'

Atlas Women's Centre has long been a hub for creative activities. During the pandemic, women at the centre sewed hundreds of scrubs for healthcare workers-an effort that touched the Queen.'

'My goodness, they were so desperately needed,' she said. Camilla described the centre as a beacon of positivity and community spirit.

Before leaving, the Queen signed the visitors' book, marking her appreciation for the centre's vital work in empowering women and fostering community bonds.