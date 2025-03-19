Royal family shares delightful video of King Charles after Harry's major win

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla appeared in celebratory mood during their latest outing, just hours after Prince Harry's major win in his US visa dispute case.

The King and the Queen's latest video, shared by the royal family's social media accounts, showcases the couple visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was named Northern Ireland's most attractive street in 2022.

The royal couple was all smiles and in good spirits as they walked down the street, with the monarch wearing a blue pin stripe suit. The queen wore a green coat gold bird brooch, black gloves, and carrying a black clutch.

They also met groups of people, including representatives from tourism, hospitality and the arts, with a backdrop of local music on Wednesday morning.

The Palace wrote: "Commercial Court, Belfast."

It continued: "A jolly welcome from the people of Belfast as Their Majesties arrive for their annual visit to Northern Ireland!

"The King and Queen visited the Sea Holly Gallery, where they saw an exhibition featuring portraits of local community members - from all walks of life!"

King Charles III and Queen Camilla tasted whiskey at The Friend at Hand during the visit. Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long was amongst those waiting to greet him as he arrived and said the visit was a "boost for everyone and he was genuinely interested in the work that the police do."

They were hosted by Willie Jack, who has worked in Belfast's hospitality business for more than 40 years.