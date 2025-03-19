Adam Scott shares rare insight about ‘Severance’ cliffhangers

Adam Scott dishes on getting ‘abusive’ messages for ‘Severance’ spoilers

Adam Scott reveals how he is being drilled for spoilers as Severance gives cliffhangers upon cliffhangers.

The 51-year-old admitted that even his friends and family push him for spoilers after each episode.

Scott jokingly shared that especially his friends Dax Shepherd and Kristen Bell seem to lose their cool in messages, at The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 16th.

The Big Little Lies star was then surprised by the host as she played some of the voicemails on air.

“All right, you son of a b----, Bell and I just sat here, on the edge of our seat, waiting to find out what happens when you guys come to,” Shepard was heard yelling as Bell added, "You losers!" in the voice note.

In the following voice memo, Shepard attempted to give Scott a taste of his own medicine as he came up with a cliffhanger, saying, “Quick update you’d probably find funny. My wife just ran through a plate glass window off the second story of our home and was rushed to the hospital."

He added, "You probably want to know if she’s still alive. I will tell you next week!”

The third message obtained by Clarkson carried a threat for the Parks and Recreation actor to get on set and finish working on season 2.

“If you’re listening to this message and you’re not on set, f--- you," Shepard said.

However, as Scott’s response made clear, he was not going to lose the voice note battle.

In a hilarious recording clip, he quipped, “Dax, just in response to your unbelievably ridiculous and insulting audio message, not only am I not filming right now, I’m sitting in a jacuzzi, relaxing. So, so far — so far away from even being close to filming. So I guess what I’m trying to say is, again, eat s---.

Severance season 2’s much-awaited finale episode comes out on Friday this week.