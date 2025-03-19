Meghan Markle lands in trouble as she fails to sign crucial document

Meghan Markle lands in new trouble amid Prince Harry's US visa dispute

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who's making headlines for her new Netflix series and upcoming podcast, has made a huge mistake.

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of falling foul of the US patent rules yet again as she failed to sign a crucial document amid his husband Prince Harry's ongoing visa battle.

Meghan has received flakes for her lifestyle and cookery series, with many mocking it will help those 'need a recipe to make an ice cube'.

Royal expert Richard Eden, in his column for Daily Mail, has highlighted the former Suits star' mistake, claiming she has been asked by the Trademark Office to clarify what she means in her application for "As Ever".

Eden says, "But the Trademark Office has told her she must clarify exactly what she means by various items - including 'spoons serving jams and fruit preserves" - and to list all goods and services "by their international class number".

"And, above all else, she must sign the document - without which it will not be 'properly verified".

Meghan Markle reportedly made the similar mistake when trying to trademark her old lifestyle blog The Tig, and again with Archetypes, the name she chose for her shortlived Spotify podcast.