Jamie Campbell Bower recalls rare detail from 'Harry Potter' performance

Jamie Campbell Bower recalls performing his own stunt in Harry Potter film

Jamie Campbell Bower reflected on his brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 1.

During a panel interview at the Como Fan in Milan, Italy, the Stranger Things star said, "I had a lot of friends on Harry Potter and, and, and I think one day somebody just was like, do you want to just like be in this film? I was like, all right, it sounds like fun. Sounds cool."

Remembering his only one scene as young Gellert Grindelwald, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn actor continued, "And I remember in Deathly Hallows, you know, I think the only time you see me is when I'm stealing the the Elder Wand and jumping out of the window."

Bower recalled David Yates asking him if he wants a stunt double, which he dismissed emphasising that since his act only required "one scene in my one day of work," he told Yates "David, if I have a stunt double, I'm not going to be in your film. So no, I don't want a stunt double. I want to be in your film, F---k it."

Later, Bower reprised his role of young Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the prequal film series to Harry Potter saga.