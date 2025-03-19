Jamie Campbell Bower recalls rare detail from 'Harry Potter' performance

Jamie Campbell Bower reflected on his brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 1.
During a panel interview at the Como Fan in Milan, Italy, the Stranger Things star said, "I had a lot of friends on Harry Potter and, and, and I think one day somebody just was like, do you want to just like be in this film? I was like, all right, it sounds like fun. Sounds cool."
Remembering his only one scene as young Gellert Grindelwald, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn actor continued, "And I remember in Deathly Hallows, you know, I think the only time you see me is when I'm stealing the the Elder Wand and jumping out of the window."
Bower recalled David Yates asking him if he wants a stunt double, which he dismissed emphasising that since his act only required "one scene in my one day of work," he told Yates "David, if I have a stunt double, I'm not going to be in your film. So no, I don't want a stunt double. I want to be in your film, F---k it."
Later, Bower reprised his role of young Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the prequal film series to Harry Potter saga.
