Prince Harry receives much-awaited message from Kate after US visa reveal

Prince Harry appeared in high spirits as he broke cover just hours after the redacted version of his US visa application was released by the Department of Homeland security.

As the Duke of Sussex breathed a sigh of relief as new crucial details surfaced in his US visa case, Kate Middleton further raised hopes of her estranged brother-in-law about his position in the family.

The Princess of Wales, who has been acting as a “peacemaker” between Prince William and Harry is determined to live up to the expectations and do her best to bring the feuding brothers together, according to insiders.

“For Kate, family has always been hugely important – and that includes Harry – so of course she’s still holding out hope that, in time, things can heal,” a source told Heat magazine.

“She’s not naïve about the challenges, but she’s not willing to give up fighting. She believes that bridges can be rebuilt if there’s willingness on both sides, and she is staying as positive and optimistic as possible about the prospect of peace.”

The insider noted that Kate finds it hard to believe that it has been five years and things have not improved much so far. Despite the rift being at a stand-still, Prince Harry is also hopeful that a reconciliation can take place in the future.

The report also comes as Harry is set to visit the UK next month for another legal case concerning his police protection in his home country.