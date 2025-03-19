Tina Fey shares honest reaction to celebrities with a side hustle

Tina Fey has recently made shocking confession about rich celebrities with side hustles.

During an appearance on latest episode of Good Hang With Amy Poehler podcast on March 18, the Mean Girls star revealed she would never have a side hustle like her fellow celebrities.

“I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle,” said the 54-year-old while speaking to Amy.

Tina noted, “If you already have like $200 million … I judge it.”

Interestingly, Amy opened up that Tina needed to change her opinion and “learn from Gen Z and not judge it”.

Reflecting on side hustles, the Parks and Recreation actress praised Tina on her “incredible hair”.

“I feel like you should have a hair campaign,” remarked Amy. “[I’m] always pushing you to have a glasses line. Why do you not have a glass [line]?”

Elaborating on why Tina hadn’t invested in glasses, Amy chimed in and said, “You hate money?”

“I do kind of hate money,” mentioned the Date Night star.

However, Tina declared she’s not terrible with money and “doesn’t waste money”.

“I don’t get excited about money,” she clarified.

Meanwhile, Tina added that she needed money to “feel safe and live”.

For the unversed, Amy and Tina have remained friends for over three decades and worked on several projects including Saturday Night Live in the early 2000s, the 2015 comedy Sisters and co-hosting the 2021 Golden Globes.