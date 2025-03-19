Brenda Song reminisces fond memories from ‘Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ set

Brenda Song celebrates ‘Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ 20th anniversary: ‘incredibly grateful’

Brenda Song took a trip down memory lane as she her hit Disney show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, marked its 20th anniversary on Tuesday.

The actress credited her beloved role as the hotel heiress London Tiptop to for shaping the trajectory for rest of her career.

"I wouldn't be sitting here without that role that show and that role opened so many opportunities and so many doors for me post-Disney," the Last Showgirl actress told People Magazine. "I'm so incredibly grateful."

Talking about the close bond she created with her co-stars Ashley Tisdale and Cole and Dylan Sprouse, the Secret Obsession star "truly made a second family."

"We grew up together," Song told the outlet. "I think the thing that I took the most was my relationships. That’s my family. I love them."

The 36-year-old artist said that the show was "really special" because she was able to "go set every single day knowing that I was in a safe space."

She continued, "Stepping into the most amazing shoes every single day and playing my dream character and having fun, but still being able to be a kid while doing it."

The Disney alum also lauded the studio for casting kids from diverse backgrounds and ethnicities and giving her the opportunity to make an impact, especially on young Asian women.