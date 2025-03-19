Selena, Benny enjoy each other’s company unbothered by Justin, Hailey’s ‘tactics’

Selena, Benny melt fans hearts away with outing after Justin, Hailey ‘copied’ them

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are head over heels in love with each other.

The engaged couple is cherishing every moment they get to spend with each other.

The Calm Down singer is also dreaming of a “new wedding” every day as the duo is making music in a ‘cathartic’ manner.

With the love in the air, the Only Murders in The Building star and the music producer were seen enjoying a date night in New York March 18, as per Daily Mail.

The 32-year-old and the 37-year-old were seen holding hands as they made way into 4 Charles Prime Rib, an eatery in the NYC’s historic West Village.

The Emilia Perez actress donned black blazer, a low-cut top and slacks with heeled leather boots, while her fiancé wore cow print pants and completed his look with layered gold chain necklaces.

The couple seems to be unbothered by Gomez’s ex and his wife’s actions.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been accused of copying Gomez and Blanco on their trip to Disneyland over the weekend.

For the unversed, Rihanna collaborator and Rare Beauty founder released another single Sunset Blvd March 14 from their album I Said I Love You First.