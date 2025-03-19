Prince Harry US visa documents released after drug use confession

Prince Harry's US visa documents released after his shocking confession related to drug consumption.
The Duke of Sussex might have taken a sigh of relief after "heavily redacted" documents unsealed in the US court, which did not mention what King Charles' son put on his immigration form.
For the unversed, US think tank the Heritage Foundation requested the US government to release Harry's visa application file after he revealed of taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his bombshell memoir Spare.
The Heritage Foundation's officials believe that the Duke has lied about his drug consumption in his immigration papers.
On a freedom of information request by the foundation, US Judge Carl Nichols ordered the release of redacted immigration records, which went public today.
BBC reported that application forms for "US visas specifically ask about current and past drug use."
"Admissions of drug use can lead to non-immigrant and immigrant visa applications being rejected, although immigration officers have discretion to make a final decision based on different factors."
However, the released documents on Tuesday have "very little information."
Notably, the Duke of Sussex's "visa form has not been released."
