‘Final Destination’ creator shares secret behind franchises' success

‘Final Destination: bloodlines coming out in theatres on May 16, 2025

American horror franchise Final Destination is still considered as one of the best even after 25 years of the release of first film.

The first movie came out in 2000, which was directed by filmmaker James Wong. He also helmed the third sequel of the series, which was released in 2006.

Years later, James has finally opened about his beliefs over how the franchise has managed to stay popular over the years.

He explained by sharing an example, where he experienced the fame of the movies from his own eyes.

The 65-year-old recalled visiting the theatre during the first run. “We suddenly saw a bunch of ushers from the theater walk in in the middle of the movie and just stand by the side.”

He continued, "And I realized it was right before the bus hit. They just wanted to see the audience react.”

While talking to Bloody Disgusting, Wong stated, "I think they did a whole advertising campaign where they had cameras on an actual audience, and popcorn’s flying and all that stuff.

He feels absolutely proud to see that the franchise has such dedicated fans who strongly react to its gory plot.

“It’s so visceral and surprising. I really feel like that’s the kind of fun that 'Final Destination' delivers on a film-to-film basis. I think that’s why it survived."

The series is getting a new entry after 14 years titled Final Destination: Bloodlines, which is slated to release on May 16, 2025.