Pamela Anderson confirms her first major role after Oscar snub

Pamela Anderson has recently confirmed that she gets her first major role in Kornél Mundruczó's upcoming drama Place to Be.

On March 17, the Baywatch alum shared a screenshot of the news via Deadline on her Insta Story as she will play a leading role after making her acting comeback in The Last Showgirl.

Pamela’s sons, Brandon, 28; and Dylan, 27, from her three-year marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee also reacted in the comments of the outlet’s Instagram post.

On January 5, Pamela lost the best actress in a motion picture drama trophy to I'm Still Here star Fernanda Torres at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

On February 23, the actress reportedly lost outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role trophy to The Substance star Demi Moore at the 31st SAG Awards.

However, Pamela did receive acting prizes from Winter IndieWire Honors, Miami Film Festival, San Sebastián International Film Festival, SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Sun Valley Film Festival, and Zurich Film Festival.

Meanwhile, the actress also hosted the eight-episode vegan cooking show Pamela's Cooking With Love, which was aired on Food Network Canada.

Moreover, the Playboy cover girl would next be seen in an upcoming mystery role opposite Liam Neeson in Akiva Schaffer's reboot of The Naked Gun, which would release in theatres on August 1.