Millie Bobby Brown refuses to pay for Netflix account as part of her 'family deal'

Millie Bobby Brown still refuses to pay for Netflix: Here's why

Millie Bobby Brown is sharing her unfiltered thoughts on paying for Netflix as she admits to using her parents’ account.

The 21-year-old actress, who rose to fame after her ground-breaking role as Eleven in the hit science-fiction series Stranger Things, revealed on the Capital Evening Show on Monday, March 17, that she still relies on her parents' Netflix account.

Speaking exclusively to Jimmy Hill on the show, Brown explained that she refuses to pay for the streaming service because it’s part of their family deal.

In response to Hill’s question, “You’ve done so many great Netflix projects over the years: Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel, and now The Electric State, of course, which we are talking about. But my question to you is, Millie, do you get a free Netflix account as part of this, or do you have to pay?

“Because I was chatting to Leo Woodall the other week – do you know the actor Leo Woodall? He said he’s still using his mum’s account.”

Millie replied, “Yeah, do you know what? I’m like that too. I’m still using my parent’s account.”

Sharing her stance on the subject, the British actor further went on to explain, “I’m still using my parent’s account. I kind of refuse to pay for the subscription, because my parents pay and I’m still a child in my eyes, and in their eyes. So yeah, I’m part of the family deal.”

For the unversed, the actress’ film credits include Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel, and The Electric State, all Netflix productions.