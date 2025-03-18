Salma Hayek considers Samuel L. Jackson as bad influence?

Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek starred in 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' with Ryan Reynolds

Salma Hayek has opened about her working experience with versatile actor Samuel L. Jackson.

The two collaborated in 2017 movie named The Hitman’s Bodyguard and its sequel which came out in 2021.

The plot of the movie revolved around a protection agent, who is assigned the task of protecting Darius Kincaid, world’s most famous assassin.

The films featured Jackson along with Ryan Reynolds, who played his bodyguard. Meanwhile, Hayek played Kincaid’s wife, Sonia.

While talking about her experience, the 58-year-old admitted that after working with the 76-year-old, her vocabulary changed a lot and she could not get rid of it.

The Desperado famed actress confessed that she got habitual of using swear words compulsively in her daily life and she just couldn’t undo it.

In conversation with Marie Claire, Salma added, “I have the best teacher: Samuel L. Jackson. He’s (played) my husband—twice.”

While addressing about the Avengers star’s influence, the Mexican American actress said, “After those movies my vocabulary changed. I (couldn’t) get rid of Sonia.”

Hayek revealed that her husband went all annoyed and stressed asking "How long is she going to stay?’ I said, ‘I don’t f****** know. Who the f*** cares. What’s your f****** hurry?’”

At present, the Grown Ups star is working on an action comedy movie titled Sacrifice that also features Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy.