iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025: The complete winners list

The iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated the biggest names in music on Monday night, with Taylor Swift taking home eight awards, including Artist of the Year. Swift's Eras Tour was also named Tour of the Century.

Billie Eilish and Finneas won Album of the Year (Pop) for Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Other winners included Benson Boone, SZA, GloRilla, Sabrina Carpenter, and Green Day.

The show, hosted by LL Cool J, featured performances by Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, and others.

Special awards were given to Mariah Carey (Icon Award), Lady Gaga (Innovator Award), Nelly (Landmark Award), and Gracie Abrams (Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award).

This year's awards included five new socially voted categories, including Favorite Soundtrack and Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards recognize the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

The complete winner list is as follows: