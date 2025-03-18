 
Tuesday March 18, 2025
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025: The complete winners list

Billie Eilish and Finneas take home Album of the Year (Pop) at iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Web Desk
March 18, 2025
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025: The complete winners list

The iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated the biggest names in music on Monday night, with Taylor Swift taking home eight awards, including Artist of the Year. Swift's Eras Tour was also named Tour of the Century.

Billie Eilish and Finneas won Album of the Year (Pop) for Hit Me Hard and Soft

Other winners included Benson Boone, SZA, GloRilla, Sabrina Carpenter, and Green Day.

The show, hosted by LL Cool J, featured performances by Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, and others. 

Special awards were given to Mariah Carey (Icon Award), Lady Gaga (Innovator Award), Nelly (Landmark Award), and Gracie Abrams (Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award).

This year's awards included five new socially voted categories, including Favorite Soundtrack and Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge. 

The iHeartRadio Music Awards recognize the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

The complete winner list is as follows: 

  • Song of the Year: Beautiful Things – Benson Boone
  • Pop Song of the Year: Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Pop Artist of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter
  • Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
  • Best Collaboration: Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
  • Best New Artist (Pop): Teddy Swims
  • Country Song of the Year: I Had Some Help – Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen
  • Country Artist of the Year: Jelly Roll
  • Best New Artist (Country): Shaboozey
  • Hip-Hop Song of the Year: Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
  • Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: GloRilla
  • Best New Artist (Hip-Hop): BossMan Dlow
  • R&B Song of the Year: Made For Me – Muni Long
  • R&B Artist of the Year: SZA
  • World Artist of the Year: Tyla 