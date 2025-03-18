Taylor Swift dubs Eras Tour the ‘toughest’ as she wins Tour of the Century

Taylor Swift wins big at iHeart Radio Music Awards

Taylor Swift bagged the top honour for her record breaking world tour, The Eras Tour, at the 2025 iHeart Music Radio Awards on Monday, March 17.

The Cardigan singer received the award for the Tour of the Century during the ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In her virtual acceptance speech, she expressed her deep gratitude on behalf of her team while reflecting on Eras Tour two-year long successful journey.

"I really can't tell you how much this means to me because this, on behalf of my tour mates, all my fellow performers, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew," the So High School crooner said.

"This is actually the two-year anniversary of the first show of the Eras Tour, so I've been doing a lot of processing since I've been off the road these last few months."

Sharing her sense of accomplishment on the longest tour run, the 14-time Grammy winner noted that the tour was one of the most challenging things that she had done.

"People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something you're so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end, if you can rise to the occasion," she continued.

"And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I've ever done in my life. It's a 3.5 hour show, more shows than I've ever done on tour."

The Alchemy songstress gave a shout-out to fans for their "passion" and "generosity" for caring about her songs and going places to attend the shows.

"It blows my mind. I'm never going to stop being grateful for it. And I appreciate this more than you know," she concluded.

After she delivered her speech, the award show aired a clip of the Mirrorball performance from her debut Eras Tour night from Glendale, Arizona in March 2023.