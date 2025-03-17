Kate Middleton jokes as she meets adorable Irish Wolf Hound mascot

Kate Middleton, who was forced to miss St. Patrick's Day last year following her cancer diagnosis, channeled Queen Elizabeth in a repeat Alexander McQueen coat as she returned to her proud duties as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles and in good spirits as she enjoyed moments with members of the regiment, including their adorable Irish Wolf Hound mascot, Turlough Mór (a.k.a. Seamus).

But while speaking with the dog's handler, Prince William's wife revealed her thoughts about another furry friend, saying this animal Is "the worst"

Joseph Aldridge, Seamus's handler, told People that he enjoyed a "lovely chat" with Princess Kate during the event. After the future Queen praised the dog for "being well-behaved," Aldridge replied, "He is but he can be unpredictable!"

Kate "laughed and said, 'Horses are the worst.'" However, Aldridge added that the princess "loves all animals," telling she wished him and Seamus a "happy St. Patrick's Day."

"It was special. She’s our Colonel, and obviously, we want her to come to our parade every year, but due to some unfortunate circumstances she couldn’t [last year]," the pup's handler said.

"It’s nice to see her come out and get to meet everyone—especially Seamus. He’s the fan favorite," Aldridge said. "Not just with the royal family but everyone."

Princess Catherine greeted Seamus and presented him with traditional sprigs of shamrock.

Kate might not be the biggest fan of horses (unlike Queen Elizabeth), but she loves the dogs the most. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their kids own a black Cocker Spaniel named Orla, and previously owned another spaniel named Lupo, both of whom were bred by her brother James Middleton.