Anne Hathaway, Penn Badgley trolled over recent outing

'You' season 5 is set to release on Netflix on April 24

You famed Penn Badgley recently attended a fashion show with The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway.

The Moncler showcased their fall/winter 2025 collection at in the French Alps, where celebrities walked on the ramp wearing hoodies amid the chilly and snowy backdrop set especially for the fashion show.

Taking it to his Instagram, the 38-year-old dropped a carousel of images featuring him along with Anne, and Oscar winner Adrien Brody.

“Treated to quite the experience by @moncler in a world of their own—surreal and beautiful snowboarding in the Alps, and the show began as a storm set in #MonclerGrenoble”, wrote Penn.

Their presence at the show was largely trolled by netizens online. Many thought that it was ‘cold but not cool’ at all.

One social media user sarcastically wrote, "They really came out here looking like they’re ready for a snowstorm, but make it fashion.” Another wrote, "Looks kinda cultish.”

One disappointed fan wrote, "maybe cold but not cool." Meanwhile, a third user penned, "This looks like a nightmare why are they doing this.”

On the professional front, Hathaway will be featuring in Colleen Hoover's another novel adaptation Verity. Whereas, Badgley’s You season 5 is set to premiere on April 24.