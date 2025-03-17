Kim Kardashian’s latest photo ignites war amid Kanye West controversy

Kim Kardashian, reality star who has been making headlines after her ex-husband Kanye West dropped a recent track featuring Diddy, has once again found herself in hot water after posing with a Tesla Cybertruck, leaving fans in rage.

The Kardashians star gave fans a peek behind her latest photoshoot for Perfect Magazine, where she struck bold poses with a Tesla Cybertruck and an Optimus bot. However, she shared both moments from the shoot, giving followers a glimpse of her lifestyle.

But fans weren’t too thrilled about Kim’s choice of prop, especially with all the controversy surrounding Tesla owner Elon Musk.

Elon has been under fire for mimicking Nazi salute at Trump’s inauguration and slashing thousands of government jobs in his role leading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency which is known as DOGE.

One user wrote: “Never buying Skims again. I’m kinda sick to my stomach rn.”

Another asked: “Seriously….?”while someone else claimed: “BRAND SUICIDE! You’re going to find out real quick that it wasn’t the MAGAts who were purchasing your clothing!”

A person called out: “Imagine having unlimited resources, a global platform, and the power to influence millions—only to use it to glorify a billionaire actively making life worse for so many.”

Another user wrote while sharing their thoughts, “This isn’t just tone-deaf; it’s a deliberate choice to align with greed, exploitation, and performative excess. With everything happening in the world, this is what you find worthy of celebration? Embarrassing.”

Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself with the futuristic vehicle, seemingly unaware that the timing could not have been worse.