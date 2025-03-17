Prince William leaves Kate Middleton alone ahead of major royal appearance

Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ahead of major royal appearance

Kate Middleton is seemingly left on her own as she is set to attend a significant royal event following her cancer battle last year.

The Princess of Wales, who appeared with her husband Prince William over the weekend, will now be taking on the Irish Guards’ St Patrick’s Day parade in a solo outing on Monday.

The Princess is a colonel of the regiment and took over the position from the Prince of Wales during the St Patrick’s Day ceremony in 2023.

However, Kate missed the Guards’ celebrations last year as she was diagnosed with cancer and had taken time away from the public eye to convalesce. Despite her absence, Kate received three cheers from the guardsman.

As the future Queen is slowly easing back into her royal duties, she will be taking an active role in the ceremony and will take the salute as colonel during a march-past.

She will also meet Irish Guards veterans as well as junior cadets from Northern Ireland known as Mini Micks. The Irish wolfhound regimental mascot will also be present.

Following the ceremony, Kate will also spend time in the junior ranks’ dining hall, where senior guardsman will propose a toast in her honour, and gather with families in the sergeants’ mess.