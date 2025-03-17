Nicole Brydon Bloom ties the knot with Justin Theroux

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux have entered a new chapter of their life.

Several news outlets, including People, confirmed that Jenna Ortega’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costar and Bloom, 30, have secretly tied the knot in a beach wedding.

Moreover, as per photographs obtained by TMZ, the newlyweds, who got engaged in August 2024, celebrated their new beginnings by dancing and warmly embracing each other.

The photos captured The Ideal Marriage actress donning a backless flowy white dress.

Meanwhile, Theroux, 53, opted for a classic tuxedo paired with cream jacket and black pants.

Jennifer Aniston’s ex husband completed his second wedding look with a black bowtie.

Notably, the Theroux and Bloom finally completed their love story by exchanging vows two years after they were first linked to each other.

For the unversed, the Gilded Age actress and The Leftovers alum first sparked romance rumours in February 2023 when they were seen together at a Netflix event.

Months later, they sealed the love affair gossips by sharing a kiss during a romantic date in August.

The lovebirds finally made their red-carpet debut as a couple during the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party in coordinated outfits.