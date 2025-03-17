Teddi Mellencamp reflects at ‘hard time’ during cancer journey

Teddi Mellencamp gives update on cancer treatment

Teddi Mellencamp is keeping it real with her followers as she gears up for another week of radiation in her ongoing cancer battle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to share both the highs and the lows of her journey—because, as she put it, "some nights [are] really hard."

In a candid video before bed on Saturday, March 15, Mellencamp opened up about the emotional rollercoaster she’s been on since revealing in February that doctors had found multiple tumors on her brain.

“I know I speak a lot about all the fun and amazing things that I’ve been doing since all of the tumors, and I have been doing them, and it’s been my way of peace, of coping, finding happiness, but I also wanted to send a reminder and a gentle, like, ‘I feel you,’ if you’re going through this, going through a hard time, that is also normal,” she shared, lying in bed.

“We all find our new normal, and we do the best that we can to feel as good as we can in that moment.”

Mellencamp kept things just as honest the following day, giving fans an inside look at her treatment routine—right down to the sports drink she has to power through.

“The story of my life is always to be having to drink Powerade,” she joked in a March 16 clip, panning the camera to show the bottle.

“I’m here to tell you, it’s not my favorite. Trying to suck down a bottle of this every morning is a real dream, but I guess it’s supposed to help.”

The reality star also shed light on the toll immunotherapy has taken on her body.

“My immunotherapy kinda kicks your butt, guys. It kinda kicks your butt, but it waits a little bit—and then it kicks your butt,” she admitted. With radiation set to start on Monday, March 17, she’s bracing herself for another tough week ahead.

Another topic she addressed? Her decision to wear a wig, which has sparked curiosity among fans.

“They’re like, ‘Why not just rock the shaved head?’ And guys, sometimes I do,” Mellencamp explained. “Yesterday, I didn’t wear a wig in the afternoon and I’ll be honest, I felt a little insecure. So I’m going to do whatever makes me feel the best.”

Through it all, Mellencamp continues to share her journey with unfiltered honesty—proving that even in the toughest moments, a little humor (and maybe some reluctant sips of Powerade) can go a long way.