Jennifer Lawrence, husband Cooke Maroney spotted out amid second baby rumour

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

The new parents are out.

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were recently spotted out and about in New York City, fueling speculation that they may have quietly welcomed their second child.

The No Hard Feelings star, 34, and the art gallery director, 40, stepped out on Sunday, March 16, bundled up for the cool weather.

Lawrence kept it effortlessly chic in a navy trench coat over jeans, a scarf for added warmth, and a leopard-print tote to complete the look, as per People.

She wore her signature blonde locks down in loose waves.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2019 after getting engaged earlier that year, are already parents to their 3-year-old son, Cy, born in February 2022.

Last October, a representative for Lawrence confirmed to Vogue that she and Maroney were expecting again, following speculation sparked by photos of the actress sporting a baby bump while out to dinner in Los Angeles.

Motherhood has been a transformative experience for Lawrence, who has spoken candidly about how it changed her life.

"I mean, the euphoria of Cy is just — Jesus, it's impossible," she shared with Vogue in 2022. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that.”

She also reflected on the emotional shift she experienced after giving birth.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she said.

"Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.'"

Despite her love for parenthood, Lawrence has been fiercely protective of her children’s privacy.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'" she joked. "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can."

She added, "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

While the couple hasn’t officially confirmed the arrival of their second child, their latest outing certainly has fans wondering if baby No. 2 has already made their grand entrance.