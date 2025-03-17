Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy writing a tell-all memoir: Report

The memoir, titled, 'Words,' is expected to be 'juicy'

Matty Healy is reportedly working on a memoir, and fans are wondering if it will touch on his brief romance with Taylor Swift.

The 1975 frontman is crafting a book titled "Words," which is expected to be a mix of lyrical poems and short stories rather than a conventional tell-all, per The Sun via DailyMail.

An industry insider teased that the book would be “juicy,” hinting that Healy, 35, may be using it to express his thoughts on his whirlwind 2023 relationship with Swift, also 35.

The international pop sensation appeared to reference their romance in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which left Healy feeling “blindsided.”

In addition to the book, The Sun reported that Healy’s band is preparing to release a new album this summer, just in time for their Glastonbury headlining set.

One song, God Has Entered My Body, allegedly contains lyrics like, “Keep your head up, Princess, your tiara is falling,” which some speculate is a nod to Swift.

“Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs,” a source told the outlet. “Fans will want to listen to the lyrics very carefully.”

While Healy is said to be amused by the attention Swift’s album has brought him, he reportedly doesn’t see their past relationship as serious.

A close friend of Healy previously told US Weekly that Healy “loves the attention it’s brough to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious.”