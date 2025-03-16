Sarah Snook adopts Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' training for Broadway debut

Taylor Swift famously ran her full 'Eras Tour' setlist on a treadmill while singing to build endurance

Sarah Snook is taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s playbook to prepare for her gruelling Broadway debut.

The Succession star revealed she’s been running lines while on the treadmill — just like Swift did to train for her record-shattering Eras Tour, which ended its epic 21-month run in December 2024.

“No alcohol, no caffeine. Sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep. And I do my lines at pace on a treadmill,” Snook, 37, told The New Yorker, calling Swift’s approach “genius.”

The international pop sensation famously ran her full setlist on a treadmill while singing to build endurance for her three-hour concerts.

“I wanted to get it in my bones,” Swift told TIME in 2023.

Snook, meanwhile, is tackling a marathon of her own — playing 26 characters in The Picture of Dorian Gray on Broadway. The demanding one-woman show already earned her an Olivier Award in London, but this time, she’s balancing the role with new motherhood.

Snook, who welcomed her first child with Dave Lawson in May 2023, admitted she underestimated how difficult it would be when she signed on while pregnant.

“If either of us had seen the show, [my husband] would have convinced me not to do it,” she said.

Still, her baby has helped her stay disciplined. “Keeping myself healthy for being a new mom also kept myself healthy for doing this marathon,” she said, adding that late nights and drinking aren’t an option. “With a baby, you cannot do that.”